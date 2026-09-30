Why Kuldeep Bishnoi is on public outreach drive sans BJP banner in Haryana

Former MP Kuldeep Bishnoi, the political heir of Haryana’s longest-serving Chief Minister Bhajan Lal and once described as the “PhD of politics”, has stepped up public outreach across his traditional areas of influence, but notably without the BJP’s organisational banner.

The outreach programmes in Hisar, Sirsa, Jind, Kaithal and Charkhi Dadri have triggered speculation over Bishnoi’s political strategy at a time when his political fortunes and equation with the BJP have undergone significant changes.

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Bishnoi’s camp suffered a major setback in 2024 when his son Bhavya Bishnoi lost the Adampur Assembly seat — the family’s traditional stronghold — to Congress’s Chander Prakash. Kuldeep Bishnoi was also not given a BJP ticket for the Hisar Lok Sabha election, while his reported expectation of a Rajya Sabha nomination did not materialise.

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The latest outreach programmes are being organised without BJP flags, banners or other party symbols. Bishnoi has been holding both public-contact programmes and closed-door meetings with supporters, indicating an effort to maintain a direct connect with his political base.

The development assumes significance as the BJP is also seeking to retain its connect with the Bishnoi community in the region. The appointment of Prof Narsi Ram Bishnoi, former Vice-Chancellor of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, as Vice-Chancellor of Maharaja Ganga Singh University, Bikaner, has also attracted attention in local political circles.

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Another development that could concern Bishnoi’s camp is the exit of his close aide Ajay Pratap Singh, alias Bablu Khatana, who joined the Jannayak Janta Party in the presence of former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

Bishnoi has also been dealing with a prolonged dispute involving the All-India Bishnoi Mahasabha, of which he had been patron for 12 years. He resigned from the post in December 2024, citing personal reasons, amid differences and legal disputes involving members of the rival camp.

His political journey has been marked by repeated shifts in political alliances. He broke away from the Congress in 2007 and formed the Haryana Janhit Congress, later aligned with the Bahujan Samaj Party and the BJP, before the HJC-BJP alliance ended in 2015. The HJC subsequently merged with the Congress in 2016. Bishnoi again left the Congress and joined the BJP in 2022.

The political equation within the family also remains unusual. His elder brother Chander Mohan is a Congress leader, though relations between the two brothers are stated to remain cordial.

The Bishnoi family has also been in the news over a legal case involving Kuldeep Bishnoi’s sister Roshni Bishnoi. A Gurugram court has directed her to appear in person by October 6 in a forgery case. The case relates to allegations concerning the use of forged documents in the transfer of plots in Gurugram. Roshni Bishnoi and her husband Anoop Bishnoi are accused in the FIR.

Against this backdrop, political observers see Bishnoi’s renewed public activity as an attempt to retain his political relevance and keep his support base engaged.

“Though he has made it clear that he is in the BJP, his reply indicating himself as a chief ministerial face to a question regarding Haryana political leadership indicate that he has something up his sleeve,” said a political observer.

The observer said Bishnoi had recently been upset with BJP leaders, including then state president Mohan Lal Badoli and Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma. Bishnoi had publicly objected to remarks concerning his father Bhajan Lal, leading to a public exchange with the state BJP leadership.

The controversy had briefly exposed strains between Bishnoi and the BJP leadership, although the party subsequently moved to defuse the issue. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini later attended Bhajan Lal’s birth anniversary function in Adampur, a move that was seen as an effort to ease tensions.

With Bishnoi continuing to assert that he remains with the BJP, his decision to conduct a series of programmes without the party’s organisational symbols has nevertheless added a new dimension to the question of his political future.