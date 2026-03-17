DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Why mustard farmers in Ambala are demanding early govt procurement

Why mustard farmers in Ambala are demanding early govt procurement

Growers claim that in the open market, oilseeds are fetching Rs 5,400-5,700 per quintal, which is below the MSP of Rs 6,200

article_Author
Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 04:00 AM Mar 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A labourer spreads mustard oilseeds at a grain market in Ambala Cantonment. File photo
Advertisement

After observing a drop in yield, mustard farmers in Ambala district are waiting for government procurement to begin to avoid further losses as private traders are offering prices significantly below the Minimum Support Price (MSP). While government procurement is scheduled to begin on March 28, the farmers have been urging the government to start the process earlier.

Advertisement

What are the main concerns for the farmers?

Advertisement

The mustard farmers claim that in the open market, oilseeds are fetching Rs 5,400-5,700 per quintal, which is below the MSP of Rs 6,200 per quintal for the season. Growers say private traders are offering Rs 500-800 less than the MSP, forcing many farmers to hold back their produce in the hope that government agencies will soon enter the market.

Advertisement

What other problems are the farmers facing?

Farmers claim that the situation has become more difficult this year as the crop yield has declined. To avoid further losses by selling their produce below MSP, they want the government procurement agency to enter the market soon.

Advertisement

An oilseed farmer from the Saha area of Ambala said that due to lodging, there was a significant loss in yield this year. While the average yield generally remains around 8-10 quintals per acre, this year it has dropped to around 6 quintals per acre. Farmers from Naraingarh echoed similar concerns, saying that while last year’s yield was around 9 quintals per acre, it has dropped to about 6 quintals per acre this year.

Ambala Deputy Director Agriculture, Dr Jasvinder Saini, also confirmed that a drop in yield has been observed this year, however no specific reason has been identified so far.

What do the traders claim?

Traders at the Ambala City grain market said that after witnessing good prices in the initial days, rates have corrected. Prices are currently ruling in a tight range, with mustard selling at around Rs 5,700 per quintal. They added that the quality of the produce is good and prices are likely to continue around the current levels in the open market.

What is the farmers’ union demanding?

Expressing concern, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) has requested Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to order the immediate procurement of oilseeds to protect farmers from financial losses. The union said that by the time the government agency enters the market, a major portion of the produce would already have been sold to private traders.

The union also warned that such delays can lead to irregularities as mustard bought at lower prices may later be sold to the government at higher MSP. The union said it fails to understand the reason for delaying procurement when the produce has already arrived in the market. The government should compensate farmers who sold their produce below MSP through the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana,, the union added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts