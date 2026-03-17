Why mustard farmers in Ambala are demanding early govt procurement

After observing a drop in yield, mustard farmers in Ambala district are waiting for government procurement to begin to avoid further losses as private traders are offering prices significantly below the Minimum Support Price (MSP). While government procurement is scheduled to begin on March 28, the farmers have been urging the government to start the process earlier.

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What are the main concerns for the farmers?

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The mustard farmers claim that in the open market, oilseeds are fetching Rs 5,400-5,700 per quintal, which is below the MSP of Rs 6,200 per quintal for the season. Growers say private traders are offering Rs 500-800 less than the MSP, forcing many farmers to hold back their produce in the hope that government agencies will soon enter the market.

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What other problems are the farmers facing?

Farmers claim that the situation has become more difficult this year as the crop yield has declined. To avoid further losses by selling their produce below MSP, they want the government procurement agency to enter the market soon.

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An oilseed farmer from the Saha area of Ambala said that due to lodging, there was a significant loss in yield this year. While the average yield generally remains around 8-10 quintals per acre, this year it has dropped to around 6 quintals per acre. Farmers from Naraingarh echoed similar concerns, saying that while last year’s yield was around 9 quintals per acre, it has dropped to about 6 quintals per acre this year.

Ambala Deputy Director Agriculture, Dr Jasvinder Saini, also confirmed that a drop in yield has been observed this year, however no specific reason has been identified so far.

What do the traders claim?

Traders at the Ambala City grain market said that after witnessing good prices in the initial days, rates have corrected. Prices are currently ruling in a tight range, with mustard selling at around Rs 5,700 per quintal. They added that the quality of the produce is good and prices are likely to continue around the current levels in the open market.

What is the farmers’ union demanding?

Expressing concern, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) has requested Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to order the immediate procurement of oilseeds to protect farmers from financial losses. The union said that by the time the government agency enters the market, a major portion of the produce would already have been sold to private traders.

The union also warned that such delays can lead to irregularities as mustard bought at lower prices may later be sold to the government at higher MSP. The union said it fails to understand the reason for delaying procurement when the produce has already arrived in the market. The government should compensate farmers who sold their produce below MSP through the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana,, the union added.