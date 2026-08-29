Why private hospitals in Haryana have threatened to suspend Ayushman services

A standoff is likely to occur between Ayushman Bharat scheme-empanelled private hospitals and the state government as the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Haryana, has threatened to suspend Ayushman services for 24 hours on September 1, citing prolonged delays in the settlement of claims. Here is what you need to know about the issue.

What are the issues involving Ayushman services in the state? Advertisement As per the IMA, payments of around Rs 1,200 crore of nearly 650 hospitals against Ayushman claims have been pending for more than six months. IMA president Dr Sunila Soni said the situation had not changed despite an assured timeline of around 15-day for claims clearance. “We are not able to run the hospitals smoothly,” she added. In May, the state government had assured the IMA that their pending dues and fresh claims would be cleared within the prescribed timeline.

What are the IMA’s demands? Advertisement Apart from demanding disbursement of pending Ayushman claims, the private doctors are also seeking a fair and transparent claim-settlement process, with proper justification for deductions and a mechanism through which operational problems can be discussed and resolved in a timely manner. Besides, they are seeking that members of the IMA be included in the District Grievance Redressal Committee and the empanelment committee of the state.

What will happen if the dispute is not resolved by September 1? According to the IMA president, the association has served an ultimatum to the state government to address its demands before September 1. “Otherwise, we will suspend Ayushman services for 24 hours from midnight on September 1 to September 2,” she added, describing the move as a symbolic protest. If their demands are still not fulfilled, the IMA will withdraw Ayushman services from midnight on September 16. The strike could place an additional pressure on other healthcare facilities particularly on government hospitals. For private hospitals, prolonged delays in reimbursement could continue to create financial strain and affect their ability to sustain Ayushman services.

Is this the first time pvt hospitals have threatened to suspend services? Advertisement No, this is not the first time that private hospitals have threatened to suspend services. In May, the IMA had threatened to suspend services, following which the government called a meeting. Last year, the services were suspended for a few days, due to which patients had to suffer a lot. The services were subsequently resumed after assurances were given by the authorities.

How worrisome is the financial situation of pvt hospitals? The IMA president said the situation had become extremely worrisome for some hospitals. One hospital had recently been forced to shut down due to financial difficulties. The association has warned that continued delays could make it difficult for private hospitals to continue providing services under the government health scheme.