Why Rohtak MLA is ringing alarm bells over water & drainage projects

Rohtak residents have been grappling with the lack of basic amenities such as clean drinking water and proper sewerage system even though two leaders from the district — Manohar Lal Khattar and Bhupinder Singh Hooda — have served as the Chief Ministers of Haryana for two consecutive terms each in the past two decades.

Advertisement

Congress MLA from Rohtak Bharat Bhushan Batra has flagged the issue yet again, calling for the state government to approve project estimates pertaining to water supply and drainage system worth Rs 443 crore and sanction the amount at the earliest.

What civic problems are being faced by Rohtak residents?

Advertisement

Residents of several pockets of Rohtak have been grappling with the shortage of drinking water and the supply of contaminated water. Overflowing of sewage, and the mixing of dirty water with drinking water due to old, rusty and dilapidated pipelines is also a cause of concern. Moreover, low-lying areas get waterlogged in monsoons as the arrangements made for the drainage of rainwater prove inadequate.

What are the reasons behind the shortage of water, faulty sewerage and the inadequate rainwater disposal mechanism?

Advertisement

The water-storage capacity at the existing waterworks is unable to cater to the current population of Rohtak. Sewer pipelines have become quite old and are no longer able to serve their purpose. Also, a number of houses and other buildings have been constructed at sewerage and stormwater disposal points.

What demand has been raised by the MLA?

Rohtak MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra has written to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Public Health Engineering and Public Works (B&R) Minister Ranbir Gangwa, seeking a complete overhaul of the water-supply and sewerage system. He has said in his letters to the leaders that drinking water and drainage projects for Rohtak worth about Rs 443 crore are awaiting the approval of state authorities. The MLA has urged them to get the estimates approved and funds sanctioned so that the projects can be executed timely in public interest.

What is the status of the project estimates?

New estimates of Rs 256.17 crore pertaining to four projects meant to augment water supply in Rohtak town are awaiting the approval at the head office concerned. New estimates of Rs 187.07 crore pertaining to seven projects meant to strengthen the drainage system of Rohtak are also facing a similar plight.

Have the letters evinced a response?

Haryana Minister for Public Health Engineering (PHE) and Public Works (B&R) Ranbir Gangwa has directed the PHE Commissioner and Secretary to take immediate necessary action and send an action-taken report in this regard.

What is the stance of the MLA?

The Rohtak MLA has maintained that he would personally meet the Chief Minister and request him to do the needful to expedite the process for the grant of requisite approval(s) and sanction of funds.