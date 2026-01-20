Why the Revenue Dept has issued notices to property dealers in Karnal

The Revenue Department in Karnal has issued notices to around 50 property dealers for operating without valid registration under the Haryana Regulation of Property Dealers and Consultants Act, 2008. The dealers have been directed to obtain registration under the Act, failing which strict action will be taken. Here is what you need to know about the issue, the law and the steps being taken to enforce it.

What is the issue?

According to the authorities, a large number of individuals have been operating as property dealers without obtaining the mandatory registration. Property dealers have mushroomed in almost every nook and corner of Karnal, with many functioning without accountability or adherence to legal norms. This unregulated growth has led to disputes related to the sale and purchase of land, misleading practices and financial losses.

District Revenue Officer (DRO) Manish Kumar Yadav said that these dealers were found conducting transactions in violation of the Act, which was enacted to regulate the real estate brokerage sector and protect buyers’ interests. Notices were issued to unauthorised dealers following several complaints related to land sale and purchase disputes.

What does the Act say?

The Haryana Regulation of Property Dealers and Consultants Act, 2008, mandates that no property dealer, consultant or estate agent can engage in transactions involving the sale, purchase, exchange or leasing of immovable property without a valid license. This also applies to landlord-tenant matters and the collection of rent.

The Act further prohibits dealers from purchasing property — directly or indirectly — for which they have received or may receive a commission, unless prior permission is obtained from the District Collector or any other officer authorised by the state government under the Act. This provision aims to prevent conflicts of interest and unethical practices. At present, only 26 property dealers are registered with the Karnal district administration.

Why are illegal property dealers mushrooming in Karnal?

Officials attribute the rise in illegal property dealers to rapid urban expansion, an increase in land transactions, a boom in the real estate sector and a lack of awareness among buyers about the need of engaging only registered dealers. The low entry barrier into property brokerage and weak enforcement in the past also encouraged people to operate without proper authorisation.

In several cases, individuals posing as brokers allegedly facilitated deals without maintaining proper records, leading to disputes over ownership, pricing and commissions.

What are the penalties under the Act?

Any person found operating as a property dealer without a valid license can be fined Rs 50,000. In the case of a society, company or organisation, the penalty can go up to Rs 1 lakh. Violators are also required to return all benefits received and compensate affected parties for any losses incurred during illegal transactions.

What are the other provisions under the Act?

According to DRO Yadav, registered property dealers must maintain detailed records of all sale and purchase transactions. This includes maintaining registers that reflect the value and particulars of each deal. Even aggregators who assist the government in purchasing land for projects through the e-Bhoomi portal are required to be registered under the Act.

What is the next step by the department?

The Revenue Department has launched a district-wide survey to identify all unregistered or illegal property dealers. Along with issuing notices to unregistered dealers for immediate registration, notices have also been sent to the 26 registered dealers, directing them to produce transaction records and registers for verification. The DRO said such checks will continue in the coming days to curb illegal practices and promote accountability in the real estate sector.

What powers does the District Collector have?

Under the Act, the District Collector has powers equivalent to those of a civil court while conducting inquiries. If a person purchases property through a registered dealer and faces cheating, they can approach the District Collector for redressal. However, if the transaction is carried out through an unregistered dealer, the aggrieved party can seek relief only through a civil court.