Why US-backed project to transform Hisar airport into cargo hub is stalling

The state government nurtured an ambitious project to develop world-class infrastructure at the Maharaja Agrasen International Airport in Hisar. To this end, the state government has already invested crores of rupees and launched air services from Hisar to destinations like Delhi, Ayodhya, Ahmadabad, Jammu and Jaipur. The state also plans to transform the airport into an integrated aviation and cargo hub. For this, the state government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA). However, the US agency is yet to select a firm to provide technical assistance for the project.

What is the pact between the state and the USTDA? Advertisement A press release by the USTDA on December 10, 2024, mentioned that it had awarded a technical assistance grant to Haryana Airports Development Corporation Limited (HADC) to support the comprehensive redevelopment of Maharaja Agrasen International Airport in Hisar into an integrated aviation hub focused on cargo and logistics. The project will increase air cargo throughput at Hisar airport, located in the National Capital Area, which includes New Delhi. It aims to enhance the redevelopment of Hisar airport, strengthen local supply chains and create opportunities for US companies to deploy their technology for its implementation.

What is the amount allocated for infra development at the airport? Advertisement The US-backed technical assistance grant of nearly $1.25 million (Rs 10.53 crore) was intended to help transform Hisar airpiort into an integrated aviation and cargo hub. It also invited bids from interested US businesses via proposals for USTDA-funded technical assistance on its website (www.ustda.gov/work/bid-on-an-overseas-project).

When was the MoU signed? The MoU was signed between the Haryana Airport Development Corporation (HADC) and the USTDA on December 10, 2024, in the presence of CM Nayab Singh Saini and US Ambassador Eric Garcetti at the Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi. The agreement plans to develop an integrated aviation hub, with streamlining Hisar airport operations and creating an integrated manufacturing cluster, a UPS Worldport cargo logistic hub, a maintenance-repair-operations (MRO) facility and entertainment village being key areas of focus.

What was the deadline for the completion of the project? Advertisement The framework set a deadline of two years for the completion of the project. The USTDA vowed to work to attract investors, integrate all aspects of the project at the airport, packaging individual projects for the development and execution, utilise Public-Private-Partnership and feasibility of Worldport cargo and logistics. Eric Garcetti, the then US Ambassador to India, described the MoU as a milestone in strengthening ties between Haryana and the US in civil aviation, highlighting the collaboration as a vital link for global development.

What is the current status of the project? The annual report of the USTDA for FY 2025 indicated that the entity was yet to select the firm for execute the ‘Hisar Airport Integrated Aviation Hub’. In the report, the column for the name of the US firm for the project read “Selection in Progress”.