Home / Haryana / Why worry is taking root among the region’s potato farmers?

Why worry is taking root among the region’s potato farmers?

Growers cite poor prices, fungal disease, rising input costs as key concerns

Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
ambala, Updated At : 03:47 AM Dec 29, 2025 IST
A continuous drop in white-skin potato prices has left farmers worried in the region. They have begun seeking government intervention to protect them from losses. Traders believe that ample market stocks, coupled with stable demand, have kept prices low. As farmers fail to secure remunerative rates, the farmers’ union has intervened, urging the government to act in their interests or face an agitation.

What are the farmers’ concerns?

Potato growers cite poor prices, fungal disease, rising labour, storage and transport costs as key issues driving losses. After reaching encouraging levels earlier this month, fresh potato prices corrected due to higher arrivals and steady demand. White-skin potatoes now fetch Rs 180-480 per quintal, well below production costs, while red-skin varieties command Rs 500-775 per quintal, still lower than last year.

What does the union’s demand?

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) has urged the Haryana government to shield potato farmers from losses as they have not been able to get remunerative prices for their produce. In a letter to the Chief Minister, the union noted the price slump in markets. Although the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana (BBY) compensates farmers for sales below the secured price of Rs 600 per quintal, white-skin potato growers receive inadequate benefits.

What are the BBY-related concerns?

The union has expressed dissatisfaction with the assessment of the average price under the yojana and claimed that the average prices are calculated by combining the white-skin and red-skin potato varieties. The red-skin and diamond varieties are special varieties and they fetch higher prices, due to which the average price of the potato crop remains on the higher side, and the farmers who had grown the white-skin variety don’t get adequate compensation under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana (BBY). The union leaders believe that the secured price of potato should be increased to at least 800 a quintal as the current secured price of Rs 600 was not covering the cost of production.

What other issues has it flagged?

The union also seeks swift verification of crops registered on the MFMB portal, separate averages for red- and white-skin potatoes, and compensation based on actual market sale prices. All farmers selling below the secured rate should receive full BBY benefits.

What do potato farmers say?

Growers note that low market prices, worsened by fungal disease, have spiked costs through fungicide use. They urge the government to hold awareness camps on effective, cost-efficient disease control. BKU (Charuni) spokesman and potato farmer Rakesh Bains warned that without immediate intervention, the union will launch an agitation.

