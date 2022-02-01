Widening of Karnal-Meerut highway picks up pace

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, January 31

After the authorities lifted the ban on construction activities in the NCR, the widening work of the National Highway-709A has picked up pace. The construction agency has roped in adequate manpower to complete the project before the deadline (February 16), but locals say the completion could get delayed by a fortnight or so.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas had banned the construction and demolition (C&D) activities in the NCR in November and lifted it in December. “The agency has sped up the work now and we hope it will be completed within the fixed time frame,” said RK Chawla, sub-divisional engineer, NHAI.

Around 90 per cent of the road widening and 95 per cent of the bridge work has been completed, he claimed.

Residents said lot of work was still pending. “It seems it will take more than the expected time,” said Baldev Kumar, a resident of Sector 5.

Saurav Sharma, project manager of DCC Infra Project Ltd, said the work got delayed due to several reasons, including delay in environmental clearance and axing of trees. “We have hired manpower to complete the project before the deadline,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said he had reviewed the progress of the project last week and pushed the agency as well as PWD officials to get the work completed without compromising on the quality.

“The widening of this road will not only help in reducing the traffic congestion, but also the chances of accidents,” he added.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced to widen it in January 2018.