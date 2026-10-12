Widow alleges five illegal entries in family ID in Sirsa, seeks probe

A widow from Ward No. 19 has sought an investigation into the alleged unauthorised addition of five people to her Family ID, claiming the changes have affected her family’s income records and government benefits.

Sunita approached the Samadhan Shivir on Monday along with her son and submitted a written complaint to the Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM), seeking action in the matter. Officials assured her that the matter would be resolved soon.

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According to Sunita, the five names were added to her Parivar Pehchan Patra without her knowledge, application or consent. She claimed the changes affected her family details, including their BPL ration card and access to government benefits.

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Sunita has demanded an impartial probe to establish when the names were added, which documents were used and which user ID or operator made the entries.

She has also sought the preservation and examination of digital logs and related records to identify those responsible. If any wrongdoing is established, she has demanded legal action under the applicable rules.

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The complainant has further urged the authorities to remove the allegedly unauthorised names, correct her Family ID and restore any eligible benefits affected by the changes.

Sunita said she had been visiting government offices for nearly a year to get the matter resolved but was yet to receive a satisfactory solution. She added that she would meet Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during his upcoming visit to Sirsa and personally raise the issue with him.