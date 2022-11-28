Wife of outgoing ZP vice-chief wins by 85 votes

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, November 27

The results for the 18 wards for zila parishad and 135 wards of seven panchayat samitis in the district were declared on Sunday. Seven counting centres at six places were set up for the counting. The polling was conducted on October 30.

No major political party, including the BJP, Congress and JJP, contested the elections on its symbol in the district. Som Prabha, wife of outgoing ZP vice-chairman and BJP leader Yogesh Silani, won the elections from Ward-9 (reserved for woman) in a close margin of 85 votes. She polled 5,342 votes, while her rival candidate Meenakshi got 5,257 votes.

Those won the ZP elections in the district included Rajeev Kumar from Ward-1, Megha Devi (W-2), Ravinder (W-3), Geeta Devi (W-4), Sanjay Dalal (W-5), Neetu (W-6), Rajender (W-7), Joginder Beniwal (W-8), Amit Bholu Bhadani (W-10), Jyoti (W-11), Lalita (W-12), Sanjay Kumar (W-13), Prem Lata (W-14), Shiv Kumar (W-15), Nisha (W-16), Kaptan Singh (W-17) and Ashok Kumar (W-18).