Wife, paramour ‘plotted’ tailor’s murder 20 days ago

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 28

The script of the murder of 52-year-old tailor Madhusudan Singla of Badshahpur was written by his wife Savita and her alleged paramour Ashish Verma around 20 days ago. She wanted to poison him, but Ashish took it upon himself to murder him. The two razor blades used in the crime were bought by him for Rs 400. These facts were reportedly revealed by the accused to the police during interrogation.

A senior investigating officer said that the accused were taken into two days’ police remand after being produced in the court of the Duty Magistrate yesterday.

Interrogation revealed that the murder was pre-planned. Ashish said after getting information from Savita that Madhusudan was alone at home, he reached her place. He hid an iron rod inside the umbrella that he was carrying and put the razor blades in his pocket. He struck the victim on the head four-five times with the iron rod and after he fainted, Ashish slit the victim’s throat using the razor blade. All this while, Savita was nearby. After committing the murder, they fled from the spot. They were seen leaving the house together in the footage of a CCTV camera installed near the house of the deceased.

Savita told the police that her husband tortured her and thrashed her regularly after consuming alcohol. In addition, he was an obstacle to her relationship with Ashish. She wanted to get her daughter married to Ashish, but both her husband and daughter were against the proposal.

The team of Pankaj Kumar, incharge of crime unit, Sector 39, cracked the case in less than 24 hours. On the basis of technical facts and CCTV footage, the accused were arrested and are on police remand.

After the completion of their remand, they will be produced in the court on Friday.

Madhusudan was murdered in broad daylight on Monday at his home in Badshahpur’s Bara Bazar area.