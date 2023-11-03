Wife ‘shoots’ ASI following argument

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 2

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Government Railway Police (GRP) was allegedly shot dead by his wife on Thursday at their house in Sector 10 A. The police claimed that the deceased’s wife confessed to the crime.

The deceased, who was identified as Rajbir (49) of Shikohpur village, was posted in Rewari. He was living with his wife Aarti and son Yash.

According to the police, the incident took place around

5 am when Rajbir and Aarti got into a heated argument. The victim was reportedly in an inebriated state and carrying an illegal weapon. Rajbir fired a shot at Aarti, leaving her injured.

The weapon then fell on the bed, and she grabbed it to fire three shots at Rajbir, leaving him critically injured. Yash rushed them to hospital, where Rajbir was declared dead, while Aarti is undergoing treatment.

In his complaint, Rajbir’s elder brother Satbir Singh alleged, “My brother’s son used to pressure him to get their village land transferred in his name. The murder was part of a conspiracy.”

An FIR has been registered under various Sections of the IPC and the Arms Act. The police has also seized the weapon used in the crime.

DCP (West) Bhupender Sangwan said, “We are investigating the matter. The accused will be held soon.”

#Gurugram