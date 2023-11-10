Wife, son among four held for ASI's murder in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 9

The Gurugram police arrested four persons for the murder of Rajbir, a former Government Railway Police ASI, with his son and wife being the key suspects. The deceased was shot dead at his house in Sector 10 A.

The suspects have been identified as the victim’s son, Yash, wife Sarita, Akshay and Saheb Ram.

Owing to a property dispute between the victim and his son, Yash and Sarita devised a plan to commit the crime, according to the police. The police claimed that Sarita’s extra-marital affair also came to light during investigation.

All the accused were produced in a city court on Wednesday and were sent on a four-day police remand. The police have recovered one pistol and three cartridges from their possession.

According to the police, the accused were arrested by the Sector 31 crime unit team, led by Inspector Anand Yadav. During the interrogation, it came to light that Yash used to pressure the deceased to get the family’s property transferred to his name, leading to regular altercations. Consequently, Yash, Sarita, Saheb Ram — Sarita’s alleged lover — and Akshay devised a plan to kill Rajbir.

Sharing details, ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya said, “Yash revealed that he had been planning to kill his father for four months. As per the plan, they bought a pistol for Rs 60,000 to use it in the crime. Besides, Sarita’s illicit relationship with Saheb Ram also came to the fore. Yash claimed that he was not aware about their relationship. We are questioning the accused after taking them on a two-day police remand.”

“Yash said that in order to mislead the police, he also shot his mother, leaving her injured,” said Investigating Officer Inspector Anand Yadav.

#Gurugram