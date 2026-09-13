Wild elephant tramples crops in Yamunanagar, farmers seek compensation

A wild elephant that strayed out of the forest area of Kalesar National Park entered agricultural fields in Araiyanwala village, damaging standing crops and uprooting poplar trees, leaving farmers worried about further incursions.

The elephant damaged sugarcane and paddy crops and uprooted several poplar trees as it moved through the fields. Farmers have sought compensation from the government for the losses.

Advertisement

Farmers Deepak, Suresh, Monu, Vikram, Sandeep and Anil said the elephant had caused considerable damage to their fields. Several patches of paddy were trampled, sugarcane crops were damaged and poplar trees were uprooted at different locations.

Advertisement

In a separate incident, a wild elephant damaged a shed erected by a farmer to guard crops in Tibadiyon village, adding to concerns among residents. According to villagers, the elephant entered the agricultural fields and damaged the shed used by the farmer to keep watch over the crops.

The movement of wild elephants in the area has also triggered fear among villagers, who apprehend that the animals could return to the fields or venture into residential areas. Farmers have urged the Wildlife Department to closely monitor the elephants and take steps to prevent further crop damage.

Advertisement

The affected farmers have also demanded adequate compensation for their losses.

Inspector Lilu Ram of the Wildlife Department said employees had been sent to the affected areas and a report on the damage would be submitted to senior officials.

He said the department was monitoring the movement of the elephants and had advised villagers to maintain a safe distance from the animals and avoid provoking or chasing them.

“Farmers have been asked to immediately inform the department if the wild elephants are spotted again,” said Inspector Lilu Ram.