Wild growth in vacant plots irks residents of Ambala City

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, September 12

Wild growth and pools of water in vacant plots at different locations in the city area have become a bane of residents.

Residents complain that the open plots with wild growth and filled with water, not only paint an ugly picture of the area, but also form a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other insects.

Yogesh Kumar, a resident of Preet Nagar, Ambala City, said, “Not only the water and wild growth, but building material and garbage can be found dumped in these plots. While people purchase plots as an investment and do not care for these for years, the same investment becomes a problem for other residents of the locality.”

Sanjay Sethi, who runs an office in Sector 8, said, “We fail to understand the reason behind the poor condition of these plots in the sectors. Maintaining cleanliness is a continuous process and the corporation must ensure it instead of issuing notices to the plot owners.”

Jannayak Janta Party spokesman Vivek Chaudhary said, “There is a plot in front of my house in Sector 10 and water is stagnant there. I have apprised officials of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran and also the officials of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Ambala, but all in vain.” Mithun Verma, a member of the Ambala MC from Ward No 10, said, “The accumulated water also damages the foundation of buildings adjacent to the plots. Last year, a drive was launched by the then Municipal Commissioner and the water was pumped out from the vacant plots and the owners were told to get their plots cleaned, but this year, no such action has been taken.”