Wildlife Department, Vande Matram Dal rescue owl entangled in Chinese string in Haryana’s Ambala City

A team of the Wildlife Department, along with volunteers of the Vande Matram Dal (VMD), rescued an owl entangled in Chinese manjha in Ambala City on Friday.

Local resident Sachin Jain informed officials from the department that an owl was entangled in a Chinese manjha on Ghel Road. The string was wound around its neck, wings and legs, due to which it was not able to fly or save itself. Upon receiving the information, Bharat from the animal rescue team of the Wildlife Department and Saurav and Manish from the Vande Matram Dal immediately reached the spot.

“During the rescue operation, our team safely removed the deadly Chinese string wound around the neck and wings of the owl. There was a slight wound on the owl’s leg, which was caused by the sharp edge of the string. We immediately bandaged it. Along with first aid, water and food were arranged for the owl. After the owl makes a full recovery under medical supervision, it will be released safely into its natural habitat,” said Bharat. “Bird species are already in danger due to environmental imbalance, hunting and human negligence. To make ths situation worse, the Chinese manjha has emerged as another silent killer. This string is so sharp and strong that birds’ wings get cut off, they suffocate due to their throats getting stuck and they oftentimes die in agony. The danger is not limited to birds, animals like cows, dogs and monkeys also fall victim to the string.” The VMD volunteers said the Chinese string was equally dangerous for humans. It can get stuck on the neck, hands or face of bikers, cyclists and pedestrians, and result in serious injuries, permanent disability and even death. It is dangerous for children who fly kites without understanding the dangers of the string, they added.

Wildlife Department Inspector Rakesh Kumar said the Chinese manjha is a serious threat to society. People should keep their children away from the string and use safe, eco-friendly alternatives. Strict action should be taken to curb the sale and use of the Chinese string, he added.