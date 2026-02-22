Wildlife Dept recovers 114 illegal khair logs

A team of the Wildlife Department has seized 114 logs of illegal khair from a truck in Yamunanagar district.

The illegal khair was allegedly being taken to market for sale.

Inspector Lilu Ram of the Wildlife Department said they got information that logs of illegal khair were likely to be loaded in a truck from Jatanwala village of Yamunanagar. He said after loading, the illegal wood would be taken to the market for sale.

“After getting this information, I constituted a team which laid a naka near Kot village. The team saw a truck coming from Jatanwala village at 2 am. When they signalled the driver to stop the vehicle, he picked up the speed,” said Ram.

He said the team members chased the truck and caught it at Faizalpur village, but the truck driver and his companion fled from the spot.

“A case has been filed against Dawood, Bhoora, Sarvez, Kamil and some other unknown persons from the area,” added Inspector Lilu Ram.