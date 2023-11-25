Wildlife Dept team recovers ‘Red Sand Boa’ in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, November 24
A joint team of the Wildlife Department and police on Thursday arrested four alleged snake smugglers from Chhachhrauli town of Yamunanagar district.
The team has recovered a ‘Red Sand Boa’ snake from their possession.
The suspects have been identified as Ram Singh, a resident of Sadhaura in Yamunanagar district, and Kuldeep, Mohit and Sagar, all residents of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.
Jayvinder Nehra, Inspector of the Wildlife Department, Yamunanagar, said the suspects were arrested on a tip-off. Kuldeep, Mohit and Sagar were to buy the snake from Ram, he added.
The suspects were booked under Sections 9, 39, 40, 42, 43, 44, 49, 50, 51, 52 and 55 of the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972.
Inspector Nehra said the suspects were produced before the Special Environment Court in Kurukshetra today. They were sent to 14-day judicial custody, he added.
“The investigation in the matter is underway. More arrests are possible in connection with the case,” said Inspector Nehra.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered
Drilling at the collapsed portion of the tunnel to rescue th...
Rajasthan assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot held 'puja' before polling
People turn up at polling booths in large numbers
No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court
Says can’t ask it to take media reports as gospel truth | Re...
Jind 'rape' victim under psychiatric treatment, left school, says activist
Met the student twice, who pressed for justice
IT firms ready to act in 7 days: Centre on tackling deepfakes
Companies agree to align 11 types of content with guidelines