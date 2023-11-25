Wildlife Dept team recovers ‘Red Sand Boa’ in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 24

A joint team of the Wildlife Department and police on Thursday arrested four alleged snake smugglers from Chhachhrauli town of Yamunanagar district.

The team has recovered a ‘Red Sand Boa’ snake from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Ram Singh, a resident of Sadhaura in Yamunanagar district, and Kuldeep, Mohit and Sagar, all residents of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Jayvinder Nehra, Inspector of the Wildlife Department, Yamunanagar, said the suspects were arrested on a tip-off. Kuldeep, Mohit and Sagar were to buy the snake from Ram, he added.

The suspects were booked under Sections 9, 39, 40, 42, 43, 44, 49, 50, 51, 52 and 55 of the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972.

Inspector Nehra said the suspects were produced before the Special Environment Court in Kurukshetra today. They were sent to 14-day judicial custody, he added.

“The investigation in the matter is underway. More arrests are possible in connection with the case,” said Inspector Nehra.

#Yamunanagar