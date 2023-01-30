Gurugram: Wildlife Dept teams to monitor black vulture

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 29

The Wildlife Department has formed special teams to monitor a black vulture (Coragyps atratus) that has been spotted at Chandu wetland here.

Wildlife Inspector Rajesh Chahal said the department had no plans of capturing or transferring the bird. “It’s not a migratory species. It is found in the Americas. The vulture has adapted to the conditions of Chandu wetland and is actively feeding. We are monitoring it and intervene only when required,” he added.

The range of black vulture extends from northeastern United States of America to Peru, Central Chile and Uruguay in South America. There is no previous record of its migration to South Asia.

The presence of an exotic bird here has attracted birdwatchers from across the region. Fearing its capture for illegal trade, the Wildlife Department has stepped up vigil. According to experts, the species doesn’t migrate beyond its territory and the sighting is probably a result of illegal wildlife trade.

As per the Wildlife Department, the vulture was spotted by a guide, Ram Kumar, who works at of Sultanpur Sanctuary, on January 27.

#gurugram