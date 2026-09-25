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Home / Haryana / Wildlife team rescues 14-ft python in Yamunanagar district

Wildlife team rescues 14-ft python in Yamunanagar district

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Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 01:36 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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The 14-ft python rescued by a team of the Wildlife Department in Yamunanagar district. Tribune photo
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A 14-ft-long python was rescued by a team of the Wildlife Department near Mukaropur bridge in the Yamunanagar district and released into its natural habitat.

The department received information about the presence of a large python near the bridge of Mukaropur village. Acting swiftly, the department formed a team comprising wildlife guard Pradeep and incharge of Darpur beat, Pradeep, and asked them to rush to the spot. Exercising caution, they rescued the python at about 1 am on September 23.

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Wildlife Inspector Lilu Ram appealed to residents to avoid harming or disturbing wild animals if they were spotted in or around inhabited areas. “People should immediately inform the Forest or Wildlife Department so that trained personnel can rescue the animal,” he said. — TNS

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