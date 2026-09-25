Wildlife team rescues 14-ft python in Yamunanagar district

A 14-ft-long python was rescued by a team of the Wildlife Department near Mukaropur bridge in the Yamunanagar district and released into its natural habitat.

The department received information about the presence of a large python near the bridge of Mukaropur village. Acting swiftly, the department formed a team comprising wildlife guard Pradeep and incharge of Darpur beat, Pradeep, and asked them to rush to the spot. Exercising caution, they rescued the python at about 1 am on September 23.

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Wildlife Inspector Lilu Ram appealed to residents to avoid harming or disturbing wild animals if they were spotted in or around inhabited areas. “People should immediately inform the Forest or Wildlife Department so that trained personnel can rescue the animal,” he said. — TNS