Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com

Will civic body fill this dug up pit in Panchkula?

The photograph below captured near the market area in Sector 14 of Panchkula (not very far away from the city's MC office) exposes the MC's indifferent and lackadaisical attitude. This dug out pit remains unfilled/unlevelled for the past several months. This linked service road is partly usable only as its other half is yet to be 'recarpeted' despite being in a very poor shape. The civic body should wake up from its deep slumber and take the requisite remedial steps at the earliest. Vinayak, Panchkula

City admn should repair roadside