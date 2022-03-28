'Will ensure all-round development of Faridabad'

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 27

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attended a ‘Pragati Rally’ organised by Tigaon MLA here on Sunday evening.

He said: “The state government will not spare any effort to ensure all-round development of the industrial city. Projects worth several hundred crore of rupees are either in the pipeline or have been launched in the district.”

The CM said the main focus was to ensure the benefits of the schemes to all sections of the society.

Announcing to shift the Vita milk plant to Prithla from Ballabgarh, he said a budget of Rs 195 crore had been earmarked for this purpose. Khattar said the Rs 350 crore elevated flyover project to be built on Mohna Road to link the city with the KGP expressway was expected to take off soon. Besides these, he said an amount of Rs 47 crore was being spent on the reconstruction of government schools buildings.

He further said adequate budget was being sanctioned to various agencies — Rs 350 crore to the Municipal Corporation, Rs 56 crore to the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority for construction of roads and tubewells, Rs 91 crore to Prithla Assembly segment, Rs 75 crore to village panchayats, Rs 67 crore for roads in Greater Faridabad, Rs 12 crore for new fire station and Rs 10 crore for the construction of community centres.

The CM also inaugurated the newly constructed Indoor Sports Complex in Sector-31, ITI building at Tigaon, Community Health Centre and 96-bed Covid care centre at the Civil Hospital.