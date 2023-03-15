Will ensure MSP, says Hooda

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 14

Former CM and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the farmers would get the minimum support price (MSP) for their produce when the Congress forms the government in the state.

Addressing a news conference in Rohtak today, Hooda maintained that the Congress was constantly engaged in an interactive ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ campaign and would certainly form the next government. “People of the state are completely fed up with the present government. Haryana, which was on top in per capita income and investment during the Congress regime’s tenure till 2014, has now become number one in unemployment, crime and scams,” he remarked.

Hooda pointed out that about 2 lakh posts were lying vacant in various government departments. “Instead of filling these posts in a transparent manner, jobs are being sold like goods at a grocery store. About 30 papers have been leaked so far,” he said.

Hooda alleged that the state government was constantly changing the rules of recruitment to benefit the candidates from other states over the local youth. “The government has decided to give five marks for socio-economic status to the candidates of other states. This will make it more difficult for the local applicants to get jobs,” he said.

The Congress leader stated that the farmers were forced to sell mustard Rs 1,000-1,500 lower than the MSP as the government was deliberately delaying the purchase to benefit the middlemen. “The MSP guarantee law will be implemented after the Congress government is formed,” he asserted.