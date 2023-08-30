Will field 30 candidates for polls: Birender

Hisar, August 29
Former Union minister and BJP leader Birender Singh has stated that 30 of his companions would be fielded in the next state Assembly polls.
“The candidates will be announced after ‘Meri Awaz Suno’ rally, to be held at Jind on October 2,” he said during a media interaction here today.
He said whether his candidates would contest as Independents or on some party’s ticket would be decided after the rally. “Successive governments have been unable to eradicate poverty, unemployment, agricultural losses and corruption, etc. We have invited experts of different fields to provide permanent solutions to these issues at the rally,” he stated.
