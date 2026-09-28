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Home / Haryana / Will fight against tactics that weaken democracy: Haryana Congress

Will fight against tactics that weaken democracy: Haryana Congress

Said it had become clear that the ruling BJP was undertaking all means to stay in power

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Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 01:32 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Congress leaders address a party conference in Faridabad.
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Haryana Congress in-charge Sanjay Dutt, party state president Rao Narender Singh and MP Randeep Surjewala called upon workers to strengthen the organisation at the booth level, remain united, reach out to the people and strongly raise issues concerning public welfare.

Addressing the workers at a conference as part of the Haryana Congress’ organisational outreach programme, Dutt said it had become clear that the ruling party was undertaking all means to stay in power. “The BJP’s victory was not the result of the people’s mandate, but of electoral manipulation, irregularities and dishonesty, When allegations are being levelled against the Chief Election Commissioner himself regarding alleged irregularities in the electoral process, it is natural for serious questions to arise over the foundations of the country’s democracy and the credibility of the electoral process,” he said.

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The leader said the Congress had always fought for the rights, dignity and interests of the people and wouldcontinue to do so.

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Rao Narender Singh, meanwhile, said the party organisation was its greatest strength and that workers were the backbone of the organisation. “The party’s objective is to strengthen the organisation up to the booth level and establish a direct connection between every worker and the people,” he added.

Surjewala reiterated that Congress workers had always remained at the forefront of the struggle to protect the country’s democratic values and the Constitution.

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“The need of the hour is for every Congress worker to become the voice of the people,” he added.

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