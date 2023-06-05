Will fill 2L vacant posts if voted to power: Hooda

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 4

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda today promised to ensure the provision of MSP to farmers, filling of nearly 2 lakh vacant posts in government departments and restarting of welfare schemes if voted to power.

“Our government started a scholarship scheme for 20 lakh students of classes I to XII. Arrangements were made for scholarships of up to Rs 14,000 per month in higher education as well, but the present government has stopped the schemes meant for the welfare of the poor. It has privatised education and raised the fees of universities and medical colleges,” he said.

Hooda was addressing a gathering at a Kabir Jayanti ceremony in Rohtak on Sunday. He said Sant Kabir was a great social reformer and all political parties should take inspiration from his thoughts while formulating their policies to ensure the welfare of the deprived sections of society.

Hooda said the teachings of Sant Kabir were even more relevant in today’s era when people were trying to create conflict among members of different castes, communities and religions for their political gains.

Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan asserted that the Congress government headed by Hooda worked for the welfare of the poor, while every section of society was unhappy with the present government.

“Today, injustice is being done to our women wrestlers who are demanding justice. Was it for this day that they won medals for the country? The heart of every Indian is pained at the way in which our national sports icons are being treated,” he stated.

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, who is on a US tour with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, congratulated the people on Kabir Jayanti in a message sent on the occasion.