Will fulfil every ‘sankalp’ by 2029, claims Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said the double-engine government remains committed to safeguarding the dignity and rights of the Dhanak community.

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Protecting the rights of the community, ensuring a better future for its children and helping it scale new heights remain the government’s highest priorities.

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CM Saini said Sant Kabir Jayanti would be celebrated in Bhiwani on June 29 and he would also participate in Jayanti to be organised in Abohar and Ludhiana

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in Punjab.

63 ‘sankalps’ fulfilled

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The CM said all sankalps made by the BJP government would be fulfilled by 2029. He said 63 sankalps had already been fulfilled, while work on 153 others was progressing at a rapid pace.

He said the history of the Dhanak community was one of self-respect, sacrifice and nation-building. Whether it was the country’s freedom struggle, social reform movements or the ongoing journey towards a developed India, the community has remained at the forefront on every front.

He said the time had come to further strengthen the voice of social justice, self-respect and rights. Describing the community as torchbearers of the legacy of Sant Kabir Das, he said the strength of the community lies in the hard work and its determination to move forward.