Will fulfil sarpanches' demands: Ex-CM

Tribune News Service

Fatehabad, November 5

Expressing solidarity with sarpanches, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said that the e-tendering system, which handed over panchayats to contractors, would be abolished when the Congress government was formed in the state.

Addressing a Panchayati Raj Bachao Adhikar rally organised by the sarpanches’ association in Tohana town, he said provisions of interference of MLAs and right to recall in Panchayati Raj would be withdrawn so that the independence of panchayats could be ensured.

State Congress president Udai Bhan was also present.

Hooda said gram panchayat was not small, but real government. “The BJP-JJP government had worked to curtail the rights of the panchayats by implementing systems like e-tendering, interference of MLAs and right to recall. If the government wants to bring in right to recall, it should first be implemented on MLAs and MPs,” he said. “The work that panchayats can do for the development of villages cannot be done by a contractor or officer,” he said.

Udai Bhan said the Congress gave Panchayati Raj, but the state government took away the powers given to panchayats. “The government fooled people by not holding elections for two years and then started abusing the rights of panchayats. During Congress tenure, panchayats could get work done up to Rs 20 lakh, but this has been cut to Rs 2 lakh,” he said.

