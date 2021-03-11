Will gherao Haryana CM house on Sept 12, say farmers

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, August 9

Scores of farmers, under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) (Sir Chotu Ram), held a convention ‘Zamin Bachao, Kisan Bachao’ (save land, save farmer) at Gurdwara Neem Sahib, Kaithal.

Leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) Darshanpal, Suresh Koth and Ranjeet Singh Raju, besides leaders of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chotu Ram) Bhadur Mehla and Jagdeep Aulakh addressed the farmers.

They criticised the government decision of transferring the land of Jumla Mustarka Malkan and shamlat on the name of gram panchayat and said farmers had been harvesting these lands for decades. During this meeting, farmers decided to march towards the CM’s residence in Chandigarh on September 12.

Farmers will assemble at Nada Sahib Gurdwara in Panchkula and will gherao the CM’s residence after a march against the non-fulfilment of promises by the PM at the end of the year-long agitation against farm laws. Farmer leaders also demanded a guarantee law to ensure MSP and justice for Lakhimpur Kheri victims.

