Will increase old-age pension: Hooda

Tribune News Service

Fatehabad, May 29

Attacking the BJP-JJP government, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleged that the prevalence of ‘chitta’ in the region is not possible without official protection to drug peddlers.

Addressing a massive rally at Fatehabad town under its ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ programme, the Congress leader said that a whole generation is getting ruined due to drug abuse.

Hooda announced that they would increase old-age pension to Rs 6,000 per month if the Congress is elected to power in the next Assembly poll.

He also announced that the Congress would make MSP mandatory for farmers and their land would not be auctioned if they default on loans.

Hooda said criminal cases would not be registered against farmers if they default on loans and crop insurance would not be done by private but cooperative companies. In the backward classes, the limit of creamy layer would be increased from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, which will not include salary, he announced.

The event was significant for the Congress as the new state leadership tried to overcome factionalism to a certain extent in the party in the state. Capt Ajay Singh Yadav, who is national chairman of the OBC department of the party, and Shruti Choudhary, who has been designated working president in the recent reshuffle, were notable attendees in the programme today.

Enthused by the size of the gathering, Hooda said today’s gathering clearly shows that the Congress is on its way back in the state.

“Today, every section of the state is desperate for change. Every section, including farmers, labourers, employees, traders, small businessmen, elderly, sportspersons, youth and students, is troubled with the BJP-JJP government,” he said.

Pradesh Congress president Udai Bhan termed the coalition government as anti-people. He said the Congress government had formed the SC commission so that there are no atrocities on the poor. The BJP had promised in the election that SC commission would be given legal status, but they dissolved the SC commission.

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda said the record-breaking attendance of people in the heat is an indicator of change.