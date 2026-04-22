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Home / Haryana / Will join Rahul’s meeting, but not Brijendra’s yatra: Hooda

Will join Rahul’s meeting, but not Brijendra’s yatra: Hooda

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 08:56 AM Apr 22, 2026 IST
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With Rahul Gandhi expected to join the Sadbhav Yatra of Congress leader Brijendra Singh in Haryana, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said while he would attend Rahul’s public meeting, he would not participate in the yatra itself.

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Hooda was addressing a press conference during his visit to Hansi town today. Asked if he would join the yatra since Rahul might attend it, he remarked, “Koi baat nahi. Main kyun jaunga? Had it been an authorised event of the party, I would have gone. Everybody is strengthening the party in their own ways.”

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Asked again if he would not attend the yatra if Rahul arrives, he softened his stand and stated, “If there will be a public meeting of Rahul Gandhi, I will go. If there is a message for him from there [referring to party leadership], I will attend it. He is our leader and he chalks his own programmes,” he said.

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According to sources, Rahul Gandhi is likely to join the yatra—in its last phase—between April 24-27 when it is scheduled to pass through Gurugram, Badshahpur and Pataudi Assembly constituencies in Gurugram district. The sources indicated that he might walk around 5 km with Brijendra, with several party leaders also expected to be present.

The sources said Brijendra had held a meeting with Rahul Gandhi some days ago regarding his participation in the yatra. Brijendra has been vocal in his criticism of the factionalism in Haryana Congress and has blamed it for the party’s defeat in the Assembly elections.

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