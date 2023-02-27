Will make efforts to hike old-age pension: Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 26

Three days after the old-age pension was increased to Rs 2,750, much lesser than the Rs 5,100 promised by the JJP, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said he would make efforts to increase it further in the coming days.

“The state government has increased it by Rs 250 per month. There has been some hike, which was welcomed by people and we are also happy for the increase. The increase will be done in near future and I will try my best to take it to the promised level,” said Chautala in a reply to a question asked by mediapersons regarding his promise of raising the pension to Rs 5,100 after coming to power.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the state-level programme of the intellectual cell of the JJP in the city.

On being asked about the allegations levelled by the INLD leader and his uncle Abhay Chautala on him in the Assembly, Dushyant said: “I do not consider him a serious politician and do not want to reply to the question related to him.”

Earlier, while speaking to the party workers, Dushyant asked them to take the policies of the party to the doorstep of the people so that they became aware. “The intellectual cell of the party can do this work with dedication and professionally,” he added.

Dushyant asked them to be ready for the 2024 elections.

#dushyant chautala #karnal