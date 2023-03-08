Will make state TB-free ahead of 2025 deadline, says Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 7

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said as part of the campaign launched by PM Narendra Modi to make India TB-free by 2025, Haryana had set a deadline to become the first state in the country to do so, ahead of the national target.

The state government had launched the Nirogi Haryana scheme, under which the health checkup was being done in the first phase for families with an annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh.

Special focus should be given for the speedy implementation of the Nirogi Haryana Yojana at the grassroots level

“To achieve the goal, a state task force (STF) will be formed under which the government and private sector medical institutes and doctors will work together to make Haryana TB-free,” said Khattar, while holding a meeting of officials of the Health Department and private medical institutions, here today regarding the TB-free Haryana campaign.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to integrate the data of all private clinics and nursing homes treating TB patients by establishing coordination with these institutions, so that the real-time data of all TB patients in the state could be known and timely treatment ensured.

He directed that mobile units be deployed in each district to conduct door-to-door TB diagnosis tests, said Khattar.

The Chief Minister said various initiatives were being taken to make Haryana TB-free. Under this, efforts were being made to detect the patients on time, ensure their treatment and provide themnutritious food during the treatment period of six months.

He further directed the officials concerned to increase the number of interferon gamma release assay (IGRA) labs in the state.

Dr Naresh Trehan, Medanta Hospital, who attended the meeting virtually, said the Health Department was working closely with Medanta Hospital to eradicate TB. On behalf of Medanta, six mobile vans equipped with digital X-ray and CB net machines, were being sent to the districts to conduct the health checkups of citizens. In the coming days, the number of these vans would be increased so that all districts could be covered. Besides this, IGRA labs had also been established in the state, due to which the capacity of conducting TB test had increased, he said.

The Chief Minister said the state government had launched the Nirogi Haryana scheme, under which the health checkup was being done in the first phase for families with an annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh. So far, medical health checkups of two lakh people had been done.

During these checkups, many were diagnosed with the disease. Therefore, special focus should be given for the speedy implementation of the Nirogi Haryana Yojana at the grassroots level along with its implementation in the cities too, said Khattar.