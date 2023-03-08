 Will make state TB-free ahead of 2025 deadline, says Khattar : The Tribune India

Will make state TB-free ahead of 2025 deadline, says Khattar

Will make state TB-free ahead of 2025 deadline, says Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presides over a meeting of senior officials in Chandigarh.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 7

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said as part of the campaign launched by PM Narendra Modi to make India TB-free by 2025, Haryana had set a deadline to become the first state in the country to do so, ahead of the national target.

Mobile units to be deployed

  • Efforts were being made to timely detect the patients, ensure their treatment and provide nutritious food to such patients during the treatment period of six months.
  • Mobile units would be deployed in each district to detect TB patients, which would conduct door-to-door TB diagnosis tests
  • The state government had launched the Nirogi Haryana scheme, under which the health checkup was being done in the first phase for families with an annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh.
  • Special focus should be given for the speedy implementation of the Nirogi Haryana Yojana at the grassroots level

Task force on cards

To achieve the goal, a state task force will be formed under which the government and private sector medical institutes and doctors will work together to make Haryana TB-free. — Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister

“To achieve the goal, a state task force (STF) will be formed under which the government and private sector medical institutes and doctors will work together to make Haryana TB-free,” said Khattar, while holding a meeting of officials of the Health Department and private medical institutions, here today regarding the TB-free Haryana campaign.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to integrate the data of all private clinics and nursing homes treating TB patients by establishing coordination with these institutions, so that the real-time data of all TB patients in the state could be known and timely treatment ensured.

He directed that mobile units be deployed in each district to conduct door-to-door TB diagnosis tests, said Khattar.

The Chief Minister said various initiatives were being taken to make Haryana TB-free. Under this, efforts were being made to detect the patients on time, ensure their treatment and provide themnutritious food during the treatment period of six months.

He further directed the officials concerned to increase the number of interferon gamma release assay (IGRA) labs in the state.

Dr Naresh Trehan, Medanta Hospital, who attended the meeting virtually, said the Health Department was working closely with Medanta Hospital to eradicate TB. On behalf of Medanta, six mobile vans equipped with digital X-ray and CB net machines, were being sent to the districts to conduct the health checkups of citizens. In the coming days, the number of these vans would be increased so that all districts could be covered. Besides this, IGRA labs had also been established in the state, due to which the capacity of conducting TB test had increased, he said.

The Chief Minister said the state government had launched the Nirogi Haryana scheme, under which the health checkup was being done in the first phase for families with an annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh. So far, medical health checkups of two lakh people had been done.

During these checkups, many were diagnosed with the disease. Therefore, special focus should be given for the speedy implementation of the Nirogi Haryana Yojana at the grassroots level along with its implementation in the cities too, said Khattar.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's parents sit on dharna outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha, demand justice

2
Punjab

Day after Punjab tourists clash with locals in Manikaran, Nagaland minister shares picture of Himachal Pradesh street littered with liquor bottles by tourists

3
Punjab

Chit-fund scam: CBI arrests Pearls group director Harchand Singh Gill after being deported from Fiji

4
Punjab

Congress to boycott Punjab Vidhan Sabha 'till CM Bhagwant Mann apologises': Partap Bajwa

5
Punjab

Class 10 student from Rajasthan who had threatened to kill Sidhu Moosewala's father arrested

6
Diaspora

Sikh teen in UK was stabbed 15 times in case of mistaken identity, 2 convicted

7
Himachal

5 die as SUV rams into pedestrians in Himachal Pradesh's Dharampur

8
Nation

Excise case: ED questions Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail for 5 hrs; another businessman arrested

9
World

16 killed, over 100 injured as explosion rocks seven-storey building in Bangladesh's capital city

10
Punjab

No govt officer shall leave headquarters without permission: Punjab govt to officials

Don't Miss

View All
Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi
Haryana

No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Prineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Parineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla’s Rampur
Himachal

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla's Rampur

Beware! ‘Fake accident’ gang active in city
Jalandhar

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in Jalandhar

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended
Haryana

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi
Trending

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their cawing sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi

Top News

ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha for questioning in Delhi excise case

ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

Kavitha, 44, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi party MLC, has been as...

Invest more to gain from Budget initiatives, PM exhorts India Inc

Invest more to gain from Budget initiatives, PM Modi exhorts India Inc

Asks citizens to insist on invoice for every purchase to plu...

Hawala racket busted, 5 PFI men held

Hawala racket busted, 5 PFI men held

Rio becomes Nagaland CM for 5th term

Neiphiu Rio becomes Nagaland CM for 5th term

Sangma takes charge in Meghalaya for 2nd time in row, to foc...

Ahead of US official’s India visit, China slams ‘Asian NATO’

Ahead of US official’s India visit, China slams ‘Asian NATO’


Cities

View All

Amritsar Improvement Trust team fails to comply with DC’s order to remove illegal Verka booth

Amritsar Improvement Trust team fails to comply with DC’s order to remove illegal Verka booth

Devotees play Holi at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha for this architecture student

Pak drone over airspace in Khemkaran

Don’t disclose value of drugs seized by agencies: Gurdaspur DC to media

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Five months on, 23 charging stations yet to power up EVs in Chandigarh

Five months on, 23 charging stations yet to power up EVs in Chandigarh

Flu cases surge in Chandigarh hospitals

GMADA rakes in record Rs 1,935 crore at e-auction

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Dadu Majra Dumping Ground: Chandigarh MC mulls buying leachate machine

Enforcement Directorate to question Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail

Excise case: ED questions Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail for 5 hrs; another businessman arrested

Mehrauli murder case: Neighbour saw Shraddha having heated exchange with Aaftab Poonawala the day she was murdered, police tells court

President accepts resignation of Sisodia, Jain; appoints Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi Marlena as Delhi ministers

Like any other Tihar inmate, Sisodia given basic items, food as per jail manual: Officials

Worried about country’s sorry state of affairs, not Manish Sisodia or Satyendar Jain: Kejriwal

Missing 16-yr-old girl from ashram traced to Faridkot

Missing 16-yr-old girl from ashram traced to Faridkot

Three snatchers land in police net

2 of family attacked over enmity, brother succumbs to injuries

Commuting a challenge on Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road

Issues of women's rights, gender equality discussed on campuses

7 years on, MC yet to hold annual flower show in city

7 years on, MC yet to hold annual flower show in city

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Violations: 10 buses challaned

Woman, in-laws booked for abetting husband's suicide

Civic body adopts human resource mgmt system to promote digitisation

Day 2: Patiala MC staff protest on, no work

Day 2: Patiala MC staff protest on, no work

Minister releases novel by Punjabi University student in Patiala

Women’s Day celebrations at Patiala Locomotive Works, Sports University

Rotary Club celebrates Int’l Women’s Day at SGGS University