'Will not be tolerated': Agriculture Minister Rana directs derecognition of school that barred Class 5 girl from examination over unpaid fees

Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana on Friday directed the Education Department to initiate the process of cancelling the recognition of a private school that allegedly barred a Class V student from appearing in her examination due to non-payment of fees.

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The directive came during a meeting of the District Public Grievances Committee held at the RKSD College auditorium, where the minister listened to 12 complaints. Six grievances were resolved on the spot, while the remaining six were deferred to the next meeting. The minister also directed to constitute inquiry committees in three cases and instructed officials to submit their reports in the next meeting.

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The school-related complaint was filed by Poonam Devi, a widow from Guliyana village. She alleged that a private school in Kakaut prevented her daughter from taking the Class V examination because the family could not pay the fees due to financial hardship. The school also allegedly expelled the student and refused to issue her School Leaving Certificate (SLC) unless Rs 30,000 in outstanding fees was cleared.

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Officials from the Education Department informed the committee that the girl had been admitted to another school. However, taking a serious view of the matter, Minister Rana directed the department to recommend cancellation of the school's recognition to the competent authorities.

“Obstructing a girl's education is completely against the spirit of the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign. Such actions will not be tolerated under any circumstances," the minister said.

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Among other cases, the minister directed the officials of the Power Corporation to remove illegal tubewell electricity connections from the plots of Indira Gandhi Gramin Awas Yojana in Theh Barela village within one month.

A joint committee comprising the Additional Deputy Commissioner, HSVP Executive Officer and a non-official member of the District Public Grievances Committee was constituted to investigate a complaint regarding delay in issuing a possession offer letter for a residential plot despite full payment by the allottee. In another case involving alleged irregularities in ration distribution by a depot holder, the minister ordered a fresh inquiry under the chairmanship of the SDM, Kalayat. A separate joint committee was also formed to investigate a long-pending complaint regarding sewer water entering a residential house in Mahadev Colony and causing structural damage.

A similar meeting was conducted at Panchayat Bhawan Karnal, where the Agriculture Minister Rana resolved seven out of 12 public grievances, while the remaining five complaints were referred for fresh investigation by senior officials.

In a case, Rana directed a fresh inquiry into an alleged violation of mining norms in Gondar village and directed the SDM, Nilokheri, to investigate a complaint seeking the relocation of a liquor vend near a yoga ashram in Karsa Dod village. In another case, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board informed the minister that a show-cause notice had been issued to a company after complaints that vibrations from its machinery had caused cracks in a nearby house and led to air and water pollution.