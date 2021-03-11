Will oppose if Rohtak village land is taken away from society: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 22

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has stated that his Cabinet had given some land of Pahrawar village to Gaur Brahmin Society. So, no government could take it away.

Addressing a press conference here today, the former CM said the land belonged to the Gaur Brahmin Society. It is theirs and would remain so.

“Our Cabinet had taken a decision after following the due process of law. The Congress government had given land on lease to the institution for 33+33+33 years at a nominal rate. Even today, the institution has a right on the land. If the BJP-JJP government decides to change this decision, the Congress will strongly oppose it,” he stated.

He also alleged that the people of the state are facing various problems including unemployment, declining number of jobs, back-breaking inflation, uncontrollable crime, rising cost of farming and debt.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Arvind Sharma has adopted a rebellious attitude towards his own party and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar over the Pehrawar land issue. While speaking during a function held in the village today, he threatened to launch an indefinite dharna from June 21 if the government does not resolve the issue by then. “The CM wants to give Pehrawar village land back to the Gaur Brahmin Society, but he does not do anything with his brain (CM apne dimag se koi kaam nahi karta). I am pained but am not against him. The CM made a statement on Friday on the issue which was against me and the Brahmins,” alleged Sharma.

MC cancelled lease agreement

The Municipal Corporation recently cancelled an agreement with Gaur Brahmin Society for leasing out 20 acres of panchayat land of Pehrawar village to the society pleading that it failed to fulfil the terms and conditions. The development has caused resentment among the Brahmin community.

