Will protect rights of Haryana, says BJP

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 4

BJP spokesperson Vidhu Rawal today condemned the AAP government in Punjab for passing the resolution on Chandigarh and said the BJP would go all out to protect the rights of Haryana.

Speaking to mediapersons at the PWD rest house in Ambala Cantonment, Rawal said: “The anti-Haryana face of the AAP has been exposed once again. The BJP strongly condemns the AAP for its resolution regarding Chandigarh. The double standard of Congress has also got exposed. All political parties in Haryana should show solidarity with the Haryana Government in the interest of the state.”

He said capital was not the only issue. “There are disputes over Hindi-speaking areas and water from the Satluj-Yamuna Link canal as well. BJP will go all out to protect the rights of Haryana.”

Rawal was accompanied by BJP district chief Rajesh Batoura and state executive member Jagmohan Lal.

Similarly, in Kurukshetra, BJP spokesperson Ranjita Mehta said Chandigarh is the capital of both Haryana and Punjab and the BJP was committed to fight for the rights of Haryana.