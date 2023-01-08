Will put an end to drug menace, says NCB chief

Tribune News Service

Hisar, January 7

Ambala police Range ADGP Shrikant Jadhav, who is also in-charge of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, today said that they had demolished the properties worth Rs 35 crore that were illegally amassed by drug smugglers in the state. Preparations were on to bulldoze such properties worth Rs 20 crore in the coming months, he added.

Addressing a press conference, he said, “The Narcotics Police Control Bureau has prepared Hawk software which carries details of cases related to drug peddling which were registered in the state from 2020. Details include the name of the criminal, vehicles, mobile number, bank details, family members, commuting route, drug supply route.”