Will put Haryana on development track again: Ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Faridabad, January 9

Addressing party workers here today, former CM and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda claimed that the BJP-JJP government had lost credibility and only the Congress could put the state on the track of development.

Exhorting the workers to gear up to the challenge, he said elections were a kind of war and everybody needed to be prepared. He claimed that every section of society had fallen a victim to poor governance, resulting in unemployment and corruption.

He said the slogan of ‘Ghar-Ghar Congress’ should enthuse workers and supporters, adding that while the Congress had implemented several big projects, like the Metro in Faridabad, not a single rail pole had come up under the present government. He said the Congress government would not only ensure Metro connectivity between Faridabad and Gurugram, but also connect Palwal, Rohtak and Sonepat.

He said the debt on the state had gone up several times, with no major development project achieved on the ground. Promising to fill vacancies in government departments, he reiterated the assurance of implementing the Old Pension Scheme, raising old-age pension and scrapping the policies that had been exploiting the youth in the name of contractual employment.

He also announced free power supply up to 300 units, cylinder for Rs 500, and regularisation of services of 11,000 sanitation workers.

