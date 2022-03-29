Will raise every public issue, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 28

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said Congress would raise every public issue vigorously and the accountability of the government will be fixed.

The former Chief Minister, who was on his Panipat visit on Monday, said the JJP had promised to implement the old pension scheme in its manifesto and they must fulfil this promise. He said if the present government failed to fulfil its promise, the employees will be given the benefit of the old pension scheme when the Congress government is formed.

He met delegations of employees’ union, Resident Welfare Association, Vyapar Mandal, ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers, who submitted a memorandum regarding their demands. He promised to take up their demands in the next Assembly session.

Hooda said: “Congress MLAs in the Assembly are ready to raise the issues of the people. The accountability of the government will be fixed on every issue. An example of this has been seen even before the start of the Budget session when the Congress Legislature Party held a meeting and announced to launch an all-out agitation from streets to the House, against the exorbitant increase in ‘development fee’, the government had to bow down and take back its decision.”

“Similarly, the government will have to withdraw the decision to reduce the condition of 15 years for domicile to five years because the change made in the rule is a direct attack on the rights of local Haryanvis. This will cause huge loss to SC and OBC youth as it will be difficult for them to get the benefits of welfare schemes like jobs, college and university admission, scholarship and ration,” he said. —

