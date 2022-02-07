Will restore old-age pension: Ex-CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 6

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has alleged that the government is going ahead with the policy of ending pension of the elderly. He criticised the government for stopping the pension of the elderly since they had not yet received the pension for the month of December last year and January this year as the government had stopped elderly, widow and handicapped pension.

Hooda said the parties that came to power by promising a pension of Rs 5,100 were now continuously deducting the pension. The pension of thousands of elderly people had been cut so far by linking it with the family ID and the government was planning to cut the pensions of thousands more.

Hooda said pension for the elderly was their support in old age. “The government should stop the policy of delay in deduction and payment of pension. If this government does not do this, the pension of all persons impacted by government cuts, will be restored and increased as per the promise when we form the government,” he said. —