Will set up oil mills to help mustard farmers: CM

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today said the government had decided to set up oil mills in Haryana to support oilseed farmers.

Saini was addressing a gathering after listening to Prime Minister’s 'Mann Ki Baat' programme at Samani village.

The CM also announced a grant of Rs 21 lakh for developmental works in the village.

Saini said, “Oil mills will soon be set up in Kurukshetra, and Rewari or Narnaul. It will be ensured that the crops of all oil seed farmers are purchased at the MSP.”

He said allocations had been made equally for all sectors in the recent Budget. "A complete plan has been prepared for the all-round development of the state," he said.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about saving water and asked people to build ponds under the 'Catch the Rain Scheme'. "While 2,000 ponds have been built in the state, 2,200 more will be constructed in near future," he said.

He said the Union Jal Shakti Minister had approved the state government's proposal for constructing ponds under the Atal Bhujal Yojana.

Saini said about 77,000 applications had been received under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. "An amount of Rs 151 crore has been deposited in the accounts of 36,000 applicants, the remaining 41,000 applicants will also soon get money," he said.

Speaking to mediapersons, the CM said, “The PM shares his Mann Ki Baat with the people of the country and also lauds the people who have been doing commendable jobs in their respective fields, so that the people of this country can draw inspiration from them.”

About the wheat procurement season, the CM said, “The government has made all arrangements to ensure smooth procurement and lifting of wheat. Earlier the season used to last around two months but now due to harvesting with machines, the entire season gets over within 15 days. Efforts are being made to ensure that no one faces inconvenience.”

Saini said the government was working on a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and in case any matter related to corruption comes to light, a strict action was being taken by the government.

Taking a dig at the Congress, the CM said, “Due to the wrong policies of the party and its involvement in corrupt practices, it is gradually losing ground.”