Will support Congress in LS elections, says JJP’s Babli

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 19

JJP MLA from Tohana Devender Singh Babli today announced his support for the Congress in the Lok Sabha poll.

This decision was made public during a meeting with his supporters in Tohana. After consulting his supporters, the former Haryana cabinet minister decided to back Kumari Selja from the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency. Montu Arora, a member of a core committee of his supporters, said the committee deliberated for several days before deciding to support the Congress.

The committee’s decision was influenced by past incidents, including a 2019 episode where Ashok Tanwar, then with the Congress, allegedly ignored Babli’s bid for a ticket from Tohana. In the 2019 Assembly elections, Babli contested on a JJP ticket after failing to secure Congress nomination. He defeated then BJP state president Subhash Barala by about 52,000 votes. Babli was later appointed as the Minister of Development and Panchayats from the JJP quota in December 2021.

Later, in a transparent move, he had sought opinions of his supporters through secret ballot to decide his next political move.

