Will take all steps to ensure safe travel of students, state assures Punjab and Haryana High Court

Nine years after the Surakshit School Vahan Policy came into force, Haryana has opened a new chapter on school students’ safety. It has assured the Punjab and Haryana High Court of “all possible remedial measures” to ensure their safe travel. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, February 6

Nine years after the Surakshit School Vahan Policy came into force, Haryana has opened a new chapter on school students’ safety. It has assured the Punjab and Haryana High Court of “all possible remedial measures” to ensure their safe travel.

Monitoring issue regularly

The authorities concerned are continuously monitoring the issue. The buses found defaulting or violating the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Surakshit School Vahan Policy during the inspections are challaned. State govt

A Division Bench of the High Court was also apprised about the constitution of a team, which along with technical experts, motor vehicles inspector, district education officers and police personnel had embarked upon the process of inspecting the buses ferrying the students by visiting the schools.

The undertaking to this effect came during the hearing of a petition filed in “public interest” alleging, among other things, the occurrence of two “unfortunate incidents” resulting in the death of school-going children following certain lapses in the policy’s implementation.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing, the Bench was also told that the authorities concerned were continuously monitoring the issue. The buses found defaulting or violating the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and the school vahan policy during the inspections had been challaned.

Referring to a status report in the matter, the state counsel also submitted that the checking team, constituted under the policy, along with experts and others officials, was inspecting the school buses by visiting the premises, instead of the routes followed by the buses, for preventing unnecessary harassment to the students. The Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli was hearing the petition filed in 2019 by the Bal Kranti Trust. Appearing before the Bench, the petitioner’s counsel submitted that the policy dated January 30, 2014, was for providing “safe and secure transportation services to the school-going children”. But there were “several irregularities and defaults in its implementation. Directions were also sought for fixing responsibility of officials responsible for the lapses.

After hearing the rival submissions and going through the documents, the Bench disposed of the matter while observing: “In view of the statement made by Additional Advocate General, Haryana, the present petition is disposed of. Liberty is granted to the petitioner take up fresh proceedings with the respondent authorities by filing a comprehensive complaint/ representation, in case it feels that there are certain other aspects that need to be addressed to or any default is still being committed by the schools or other authorities in the implementation of the policy.”

