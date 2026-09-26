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Home / Haryana / Will take lessons learnt in Haryana to Punjab: Poonia

Will take lessons learnt in Haryana to Punjab: Poonia

Says BJP set to replicate ‘poll model’

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Geetanjali Gayatri
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:01 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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file photo...Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, honours newly elected Ambala Mayor Akshita Saini, as State President Mohan Lal Badoli and Incharge Satish Poonia look on during a thanks giving ceremony at BJP state office in Panchkula on Thursday.
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Having pulled off a hat-trick in Haryana, the BJP is set to replicate the state’s “poll model” in Punjab as its leadership claims that there is a growing undercurrent in favour of the party in the poll-bound state.

Even as the state unit is seeking a date from newly appointed BJP state incharge Smriti Irani to visit the state, Rajya Sabha MP and outgoing state incharge Satish Poonia said he would carry the lessons and experiences gained in Haryana to Punjab and use them to strengthen the party’s organisation there.

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“I learnt grassroot election management in Haryana and went on to use it for my assignments in the Delhi and Bihar polls. From Assembly-level micro-management and behind-the-scenes strategising to building our social media presence, we did it all. In Haryana, having greater organisational liberty allowed me to work on these aspects more effectively. I am taking this experience to Punjab,” said Poonia, the BJP incharge of Punjab.

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Poonia, who was given the charge of Haryana during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, played a key role in the Assembly polls held the same year, working in the background to ensure a third term in office for the BJP.

Referring to his new organisational responsibility in Punjab, he said Punjab and Haryana were not just neighbours but were deeply connected through their shared history, culture, agricultural traditions, social ties and contribution to the defence of the nation.

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Talking about his new assignment, Poonia said the BJP had an advantage in Haryana. “We already had a presence in Haryana with an organisational base. The BJP was in alliance in the government. Punjab is different, as the party is still in the process of establishing and expanding its footprint,” he said.

However, he highlighted the potential of the party. “While support may not always be visible on the surface, there is a strong undercurrent in favour of the party. The Punjabis are willing to support the party and we are going to leave no stone unturned to build up on it,” he stated.

Reflecting of his Haryana stint, Poonia said, “To me, Haryana has become a second home and the workers, here, are my family. After being given charge, I organised a direct interaction with over 2,000 workers. This helped build trust and strengthen communication within the organisation. The workers felt inspired to work tirelessly and mobilise public sentiment in the party’s favour,” he said, adding that organisational responsibilities can be fulfilled only through collective efforts.

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