Will uplift Sikligar Sikhs, says Jhinda

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) president Jagdish Singh Jhinda outlined the roadmap of the committee, emphasising on working not only for the Sikhs but for all communities across the state. He stressed on the uplifting of Sikligar Sikhs, known historically for crafting weapons for the Sikh Gurus and said, “Sikligars once made weapons for the Gurus, now we will help them by setting up modern manufacturing units so that they no longer have to fight for a living,” Jhinda said, while addressing mediapersons at the Dera Kar Sewa on Sunday.

“A world-class Sikh university is proposed on a 450-acres along the Chandigarh-Hisar highway in Jind. It will be established for education and research purposes,” he said.

He said they were studying at top global universities. The goal was to offer world-class education while upholding Sikh values he said. Jhinda also praised Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for his humility and respect towards Sikh sentiments. Recalling an incident at a gurdwara in Pehowa on Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, Jhinda said, “When I declined the ceremonial ‘siropa’ out of reverence for the martyrdom day, CM Saini too respectfully returned his siropa. It shows his simplicity and willingness to honour the Sikh traditions.”