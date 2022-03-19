Will welcome Birender Singh if he joins AAP, says Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 19

Praising the BJP leader and former Union Minister Birender Singh, Haryana Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta on Saturday said that the AAP would welcome him into party’s fold if he wished to join it.

Addressing a press conference in Charkhi Dadri town today, Gupta said he had been invited to a function being organised to felicitate Birender Singh on his birthday in Jind district on March 25. “He is my old friend. I will attend the function, but the reports that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also attend it are false”.

The AAP MP maintained, “If Birender Singh wishes to join the AAP, I think we should welcome him.” He, however, ruled out the rumours of association of the Hoodas or IAS officer Ashok Khemka with the AAP.

In high spirits after party’s massive victory in Punjab, the AAP leader said they would contest the Haryana urban local bodies polls on the party symbol. He claimed that they had been contacted by about 40 MLAs and the party had already started a verification process to check their background. “We will induct the leaders after verification of their character and those having no corruption charges”, he said.

Gupta claimed that after the Punjab Assembly election results, people of Haryana are also in mood of change. “The BJP-JJP government no longer has the trust of the people. The government has failed to improve even a single school and hospital in the state. And goonda raj is prevailing in the state today,” the AAP leader said.