Will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats, claims Haryana CM

Kurukshetra, March 15

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today claimed that there was BJP wave in the state and the party would win all 10 Lok Sabha seats. He was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of Sant Ravidas samarak.

To come up on 5.39 acres at a cost of Rs 25 crore, the samarak will comprise a temple, a museum, a library and a dharamshala, among other things.

Addressing his first public gathering after becoming the CM, Nayab Singh said, “You should work with full dedication and take the ideology of the Prime Minister and former Chief Minister ahead, and we will work for you.”

He said PM Modi had introduced Khattar as the party’s candidate from the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency, and the entire country would be getting the benefits of the policies he (former CM) implemented in Haryana. “We will make all the candidates win,” he said.

During the event, most leaders, including the new CM kept referring to Khattar as the CM. Rajya Sabha MP Krishan Lal Panwar in his address said, “Please excuse us, it will take some time!”

Khattar said, “The model code of conduct will come into force soon and those sitting here as MLAs and MPs will have a new role to play.”

“To ensure that the coming generations keep getting inspiration from the teachings of our great saint, it was decided to construct a memorial in the memory of Sant Ravidas. We have taken a pledge to work for BPL families, and I believe that the new CM will continue to add more welfare schemes in the coming days,” he added.

