Will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, asserts CM Nayab Saini

Rohtak, March 20

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has stated that the BJP would win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state with a big mandate. He said at the national level, the party would post a bigger victory than 2019 elections.

Meanwhile, the BJP hoardings and party flags were put up at public places during the Chief Minister’s visit despite the model code of conduct being in force.

The Chief Minister had come to Rohtak to attend a meeting of the BJP’s election management committee at the party’s state headquarters here today.

Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, election co-incharge Surender Nagar, Haryana Election Management Committee convener Subhash Barala and organisational secretary Fanindranath Sharma also attended the meeting.

Addressing the BJP workers, Saini exhorted them to reach out to every single voter to ensure an emphatic win for the party in the upcoming elections.

Talking to mediapersons, the Chief Minister said there was no challenge before the BJP in the elections.

On being specifically asked about the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat, Saini said it was not a challenge as the people have not forgotten the rampant corruption during the Congress rule.

“The people have understood that corruption will get accelerated under the Congress regime, and progress under the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Asked about the resentment of former Haryana minister Anil Vij, Saini said Vij was not resentful. “He is our senior leader and guides us. I will go to meet him,” he added.

The Chief Minister also visited the persons injured in the recent blast at a Rewari factory undergoing treatment at the PGIMS here.

He directed the PGIMS administration to ensure proper treatment of the injured persons. He assured the injured of all possible help and support, but maintained that he could not make any announcement due to the model code of conduct.

Saini also visited former Haryana minister Manish Grover to express condolences on the death of his elder brother.

