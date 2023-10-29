Will win all 10 LS seats, claims state BJP chief

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, October 28

Newly appointed BJP state chief Nayab Singh Saini today said the BJP would win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state and play an important role in making Narendra Modi prime minister for the third time.

Talking to reporters, Kurukshetra MP and state chief Nayab Saini said, “I am thankful to the party high command for giving me the responsibility. In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana and play an important role in making Narendra Modi prime minister again. Similarly, for the Assembly election, the party activists will go door to door to make people aware about various welfare schemes launched by the Centre and the state government. The party will register win in the Assembly election too.”

Targeting the Congress, Saini said, “The Congress has no issue left to raise and it has been misguiding the public. The BJP has a big challenge to save people from the lies of the Congress. BJP workers will make people aware about strategies of the Congress and tell them how they win elections by making fake promises.”

To a query, he said, “We will strengthen and expand the party and welcome those who want to join it.” He, however, dodged the question on contesting the next parliamentary elections and said, “A decision in this context will be taken by the party high command.”

