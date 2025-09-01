Win maximum medals in 2036 Olympics: CM Saini to sportspersons

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today called upon the youth to make sports an integral part of their lives and follow the path of discipline, hard work and dedication exemplified by legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.

Addressing the youth during an event organised in Kurukshetra to mark National Sports Day, the CM also motivated Haryana players to win maximum number of medals in the 2036 Olympic Games.

The CM, who also participated in a cyclothon, also inspired the youth to stay away from drugs. “Addiction is an evil that weakens not just an individual but also their family and society. It harms physical and mental health and damages the social fabric,” he added.

Paying tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, the CM said he was a source of inspiration for young players. His birthday is celebrated as National Sports Day so that players are draw encouragement from his life and work hard to achieve success like him, Saini added.

Addressing the players, the CM said the Prime Minister had also set a target of making India a sports superpower in the 2036 Olympics and expressed commitment to hosting the games in India. He expressed confidence that Haryana players would win maximum medals and bring glory to the country. “For this, preparations have already begun. ,” he added.