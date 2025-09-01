DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Win maximum medals in 2036 Olympics: CM Saini to sportspersons

Win maximum medals in 2036 Olympics: CM Saini to sportspersons

Asksthen to follow in the footsteps of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 03:33 AM Sep 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
CM Nayab Singh Saini participates in a Cyclothon in Kurukshetra on Sunday.
Advertisement

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today called upon the youth to make sports an integral part of their lives and follow the path of discipline, hard work and dedication exemplified by legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.

Advertisement

Addressing the youth during an event organised in Kurukshetra to mark National Sports Day, the CM also motivated Haryana players to win maximum number of medals in the 2036 Olympic Games.

The CM, who also participated in a cyclothon, also inspired the youth to stay away from drugs. “Addiction is an evil that weakens not just an individual but also their family and society. It harms physical and mental health and damages the social fabric,” he added.

Advertisement

Paying tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, the CM said he was a source of inspiration for young players. His birthday is celebrated as National Sports Day so that players are draw encouragement from his life and work hard to achieve success like him, Saini added.

Addressing the players, the CM said the Prime Minister had also set a target of making India a sports superpower in the 2036 Olympics and expressed commitment to hosting the games in India. He expressed confidence that Haryana players would win maximum medals and bring glory to the country. “For this, preparations have already begun. ,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts